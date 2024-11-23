Saturday 23 November 2024

Searle Buys Out Biolab Brazilian JV

5 February 1996

Monsanto pharmaceutical subsidiary Searle is buying out its Brazilian partner, Norquisa's 60% share holding in their pharmaceutical joint venture known as Biolab Industrias Farmaceuticas SA. Given that both companies' boards of directors have approved the move, the transaction is expected to be completed early this month.

Biolab, set up in August 1988, has offices and manufacturing facilities in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and manufactures and markets a wide range of products in the cardiovascular, arthritis and female health care fields. Norquisa director Dr F Sandroni claims the JV was successful for both partners, but adds that his company "has decided to focus its full efforts on its core petrochemical business."

Noting that he respected Norquisa's decision, Searle president and chief executive Richard Schutter said he believes that Brazil's market size - eighth largest in the world - combined with the vastly improved business environment, makes it an exciting area in which to operate.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze