Senior appointments at Nova Nordisk

Denmark's Novo A/S, the holding company for the Novo Group, has further expanded its US operation with the opening of an office in San Francisco, which has recruited Heath Lukatch to join the team. Also, at Novo Nordisk's Princeton, New Jersey unit, former Novartis executive Edward Williams has joined as vice president of biopharmaceuticals, Pamela Harris has been promoted to VP of diabetes sales, managed care and government accounts south/ west, and Patrick Loustau to the like title, north/midwest.
