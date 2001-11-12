Seroquel compliance tops competitors

Treating patients with first-episode schizophrenia and other psychoticdisorders with AstraZeneca's atypical antipyschotic Seroquel (quetiapine) leads to significantly better rates of compliance than those achieved with other frequently-prescribed atypical agents, according to new data presented at the 4th International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research annual meeting in Cannes, France.
The study results also confirm that the improved compliance seen in patients treated with quetiapine translates into cost benefits for health care services.
The new study involved matched groups of newly diagnosed patients prescribed quetiapine, Janssen's Risperdal (risperidone), Eli Lilly's Zyprexa (olanzapine) or the older drug haloperidol, all as monotherapy. The results indicated that, after one year's treatment, 35% of patients complied with quetiapine treatment, compared with 31% of the risperidone group, 20% of those on olanzapine and 13% of haloperidol patients. All of these differences reached statistical significance.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze