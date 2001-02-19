Seroquel found to be weight-neutral in trial

AstraZeneca's antipsychotic drug Seroquel (quetiapine fumarate) does notlead to significant weight gain in patients, even after they have taken the drug for 18 months, according to new clinical data published in the current issue of the International Journal of Psychiatry in Clinical Practice. Frequently associated with some other antipsychotics, significant weight gain can affect treatment compliance and quality of life, as well as contribute to illnesses such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer, notes the company.