Friday 22 November 2024

Seroquel upgraded to first-line therapy in CANMAT guidelines

11 December 2006

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca says that updated Canadian health care guidelines for the management and treatment of patients suffering from depression now feature its antipsychotic Seroquel (quetiapine fumarate) as a first-line single medication for bipolar depression and as a second-line option for the management of bipolar II depression. The agent is currently licensed for the treatment of depressive episodes associated with bipolar disorder, in the USA only.

The guidelines were published in the November 30 issue of the journal Bipolar Disorders by the Canadian Network for Mood and Anxiety Treatments (CANMAT) and have been updated to ensure that they include all new data that have become available over the past 12 months, including Seroquel BOLDER data.

"We felt that the data from BOLDER I and BOLDER II were so strong that it merited inclusion of Seroquel as a first-line option for bipolar depression in these guidelines," said Lakshmi Yatham, primary author of the CANMAT Guidelines and professor of psychiatry at the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze