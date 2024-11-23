Saturday 23 November 2024

Servier Looks To International Growth

7 July 1996

The slowdown in the French drug market and the government's program of reforms to control health care spending has highlighted the current growth value of the foreign R&D operations of French company Laboratoires Servier.

The firm achieved 15% growth in its international sales in 1995 and is forecasting the same rate of growth in 1996, while in France sales remain flat. Servier currently achieves 55% of its sales, 8 billion French francs ($1.5 billion) in 1995, outside France.

Last year, with the exception of Germany, most countries produced double-digit sales growth. Growth in Italy was notable, where Servier has its most important subsidiary and where sales rose 15%. Growth of almost 17% was posted in the UK, and over 11% in Spain. Sales also advanced in Latin and Central America. A subsidiary was opened in Mexico, and in Brazil, sales advanced 46%. Sales in South Africa grew 32% and in Australia, 24%. Germany only achieved an increase of 1.5%.

