Shanghai Industrial Zone Operational

- The recently-constructed Shanghai Industrial Zone went into operation in Pudong at the beginning of June. The establishment of this zone will step up the transformation of the R&D achievement of bio-engineering medicine to industrialization and promote the development of the modern biotechnology industry in China.
The first batch of research institutes and their industrialized products are listed below: -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shanghai Huaxin Bio High-Tech Co IL-2 and IFN alfa 2b Shanghai Lianhe Saier hGH Bio-Engineering Co Shanghai Shiye Bio-Tech Co rSK Shanghai Sanwei Bio-Tech Co G-CSF --------------------------------------------------------------------------
The first stage of the project will be completed by the year 1997, and the second stage by the year 2000. Sales are expected to be around $120 million by then.
