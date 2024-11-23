Shire And Janssen Acquire Galantamine Rights

- Shire Pharmaceuticals and Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen haveacquired worldwide manufacturing and supply rights for synthetic galantamine, as well as marketing rights to the Nivalin brand in Austria and certain eastern European countries, from Austrian firm Waldheim Pharmazeutika GmbH. Galantamine has been used in Austria for many years, and in May 1995 its use was extended to include symptomatic treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Approval is also pending in eastern Europe. The deal allows Janssen to bring forward its commercialization of the drug.