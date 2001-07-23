Tuesday 14 January 2025

Shire posts major leap in pretax profits, as BioChem integration progresses

23 July 2001

Shire Pharmaceuticals of the UK, which recently completed itsacquisition of Canadian drugmaker BioChem Pharma (Marketletter May 14), has reported a 32% rise in revenues for the second quarter of 2001 to $155.6 million, while pretax profits, excluding charges, climbed 72% to $70.7 million. Merger-related charges were $177 million, and the company noted that, including its various charges, net loss for the quarter was just over $124 million. Despite the strong figures, the firm's shares fell 3% to L12.50p.

The revenue increase was driven by the firm's amphetamine-based attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder drug Adderall, which brought in $69.4 million, a rise of 56% compared with the like, year-earlier figure. Shire noted that Adderall had a 32.7% share of the ADHD market in the USA by June 2001, making it the best-selling brand there.

Of its other products, Agrylin (anagrelide), which is the only drug licensed in the USA for the treatment of thrombocythemia, had sales of $25.8 million, a 39% increase, while ProAmatine (midodrine) for orthostatic hypotension leapt 79% to $10.5 million.

