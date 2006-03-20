Sinclair's Decapinol wins F&S dental award

International management consultancy Frost & Sullivan has awarded its 2006 Oral and Dental Care Product of the Year Award to UK speciality drugmaker Sinclair Pharma for Decapinol, its product for oral plaque reduction and the treatment of gingivitis.
Analysts at the firm believe that the mouth rinse, which is registered both in the USA (prescription only) and in the European Union where its line extensions Decapinol Toothpaste and Gel are also licensed, represents a revolutionary achievement in new dental technology through a combination of its barrier mechanism of action, clinically-proven efficacy and the "first-of-its-kind regulatory approval from the US Food and Drug Administration."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze