Sinclair's Decapinol wins F&S dental award

International management consultancy Frost & Sullivan has awarded its 2006 Oral and Dental Care Product of the Year Award to UK speciality drugmaker Sinclair Pharma for Decapinol, its product for oral plaque reduction and the treatment of gingivitis.

Analysts at the firm believe that the mouth rinse, which is registered both in the USA (prescription only) and in the European Union where its line extensions Decapinol Toothpaste and Gel are also licensed, represents a revolutionary achievement in new dental technology through a combination of its barrier mechanism of action, clinically-proven efficacy and the "first-of-its-kind regulatory approval from the US Food and Drug Administration."