SkyePharma Makes French Acquisition

SkyePharma of the UK is to acquire a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility near Lyon, France from Wyeth-Ayerst, a subsidiary of American Home Products. The deal will be made through SkyePharma's principal operating subsidiary Jago.
Under the terms of the agreement, Jago will acquire a newly-incorporated subsidiary of Wyeth into which a 66,000 square meter site at L'Isle D'Abeau, outside Lyon, will have been transferred for a consideration of 1 French franc, according to SkyePharma.
The site comprises a plant and laboratories providing 17,000 square meters of floor space together with an adjoining administration building covering 2,400 square meters.
