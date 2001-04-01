SkyePharma posts strong set of full-year results; profitable by end of 2001

SkyePharma of the UK has posted preliminary results for the year toDecember 2000, which show a 37% increase in turnover to L24.3 million ($34.9 million) and an 8% reduction in operating losses to L18 million. The results prompted chairman Ian Gowrie-Smith to claim that "the company is now the most sought-after drug delivery partner in the world," and that SkyePharma is looking to reach profitability in the second half of this year and maintain that level going on through 2002.
European thumbs-up for DepoCyt
The main driver of this push to profitability is DepoCyt (controlled-release cytarabine injection), used in the treatment of patients with lymphomatous meningitis. The drug has just received a recommendation for approval from the European Committee on Proprietary Medicinal Products and this recommendation is to be passed on to the European Commission, with a European launch of DepoCyt expected later this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze