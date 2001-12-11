Slovakofarma to be taken over by Leciva?

Press reports in Prague, the Czech Republic, say that local drugmakerLeciva may acquire Slovakia's largest pharmaceutical company, Slovakofarma, according to the CTK news agency's Business News. Negotiations are said to be underway, but it is understood that fellow Czech drugs firm IVAX CR may also be interested in buying the Slovak firm.
Meantime, Slovakofarma has reported a net profit of 180 million koruna ($37.1 million) on sales of 5.44 billion koruna for the first nine months of 2001. While the profit was down 33% year-on-year, turnover increased 24%, the news agency notes.
