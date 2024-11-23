SmithKline Beecham: A Leader In Spanish Market

Anglo-American group SmithKline Beecham was the leading foreign group on the Spanish pharmaceutical market, vying for overall top place with the Spanish Esteve group. However, because of recent mergers, it now takes fourth place in the retail prescription drug sector (see table below), SB Spain's president Eduardo Rodriguez Rovira told UK journalists visiting the company's Madrid-based operations last month.

Audit figures show the company's turnover at 10.45 billion pesetas ($82.9 million). However, SB Spain's total turnover, which includes sales to hospitals and through licensees, and over-the-counter medicines, amounted to 34.5 billion pesetas ($273.7 million), of which 2.43 billion pesetas was in exports.

Company position at May 1996: Company Rank Sales* Market bill ptas share % ------------------------------------------------------------------- Novartis 1 13.95 5.4 Esteve 2 11.90 4.6 Glaxo Wellcome 3 11.42 4.4 SmithKline Beecham 4 10.45 4.1 Almirall 5 10.41 4.0 Prodesfarma 6 8.44 3.3 Merck & Co 7 7.25 2.8 Ferrer 8 6.72 2.6 Pharmacia & Upjohn 9 6.50 2.5 Bayer 10 6.48 2.5 * Year to date at May 1996 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Highlighting the important events for SB Spain last year, Mr Rodriguez noted new product launches and new indications for: Famvir (famciclovir) in the treatment of shingles; the vaccines Fluarix (influenza), DT (diphtheria-tetanus) for adults, DTPw, children's triple virus and polio; Alfetim Retard (alfuzosin) for benign prostate hypertrophy; Seroxat (paroxetine), for which the panic disorder indication was granted in December; and Kredex (carvedilol), now being launched for the treatment of congestive heart failure, and claiming a 67% reduction in mortality.