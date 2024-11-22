SmithKline Beecham Phases Out Johannesburg Plant

As part of its worldwide integration program, SmithKline Beecham is forming a new company in South Africa, combining its consumer and pharmaceutical divisions. Following a detailed review of existing facilities and project needs, it was decided that medicinal product manufacturing should be consolidated at the existing facility in Cape Town. As a result, the Isando plant in Johannesburg is to close down. The closure will be phased out over the next nine months, SB announced.
The Isando plant has been operational since 1951, manufacturing non-prescription medicines, toothpaste and nutritional drinks for SB Consumer Health. SB's worldwide disposal of its personal care range and of a number of products marketed exclusively in South Africa has reduced the output of the factory, making it uncompetitive. The more modern plant in Cape Town, which manufactures prescription medicines, has unused capacity. Recommendations for the Cape Town site include the purchase of another site for expansion and the construction of new warehouse facilities.
Gunther Faber, director and vice president Southern Africa at SB, said it was a difficult decision, but if the company is to be successful in the future, "we must have a low-cost base, be innovative and flexible, and have the ability to switch from prescription to over-the-counter medicines successfully and profitably."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze