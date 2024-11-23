Solid Growth For US Firms Despite Strong $

Reports for the second quarter from leading US drug companies showhealthy sales figures, with particularly solid performances for Merck & Co, Amgen and Schering-Plough, which achieved double-digit percentage growth. Some smaller firms, however, did not fare as well as expected, as indicated below.
Allergan notes that fluctuating foreign currency changes accounted for approximately 50% of the decline in the quarter's earnings per share, and expects this trend to adversely affect earnings for the second half of the year, with turnover outside the USA currently representing 57% of overall sales. Chairman William Shepherd stated: "we are not satisfied with our financial results for the first half of the year," but added that the company was encouraged by the progress being made in its technology portfolio. Allergan is looking to expand beyond the eye and skincare markets and into the area of cancer and metabolic disease.
Alza puts its strong financial performance down to the rise in net sales of chemoprotectant Ethyol (amifostine), with sales up from $3.1 million for the first half of 1996 to $8.6 million. The company also expects increased earnings growth after the recent acquisition of the antifungal Mycelex (clotrimazole) Troche in the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze