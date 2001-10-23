Solid results for AstraZeneca as Nexium continues to capture market share

AstraZeneca says that sales for the third quarter of 2001 increased 9%at constant exchange rates to $5.63 billion, while operating profit was 6% higher at $1.02 billion and pretax profits rose 7% to $1.04 billion. Earnings per share came in at $0.43 (+12%).

Sales of the company's best-selling drug, the antiulcerant Losec/Prilosec (omeprazole), slipped 6% to $1.42 billion, though AstraZeneca's follow-on drug Nexium (esomeprazole) achieved turnover of $168 million. Launched in the USA in March this year, sales of the drug in that country reached $138 million and had a 13.3% share of new US prescriptions for the proton pump inhibitor class of antiulcerants in September. It was also noted that December 5 is the date set for the court case to settle US patent expiry issues over Losec between AstraZeneca and a number of generic companies, including Andrx (see page 23).

In terms of the firm's cardiovascular products, Zestril (lisinopril) turnover sank 34% to $188 million, which the company put down to "uneven phasing of wholesaler shipments," while Atacand (candesartan cilexetil) leapt 37% to $93 million. Seloken/Toprol-XL (metoprolol) was up 46% to $204 million, due to strong growth in the USA, while Plendil (felodipine) sales increased 5% to $120 million.