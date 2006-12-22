Solvay and Novasep in manufacturing deal

Belgium-based Solvay Pharmaceuticals and French group Novasep have signed a five-year strategic manufacturing alliance which includes the exclusive synthesis of two active pharmaceutical ingredients for the former.

Solvay and Novasep have recently set a strategic manufacturing alliance defining the French firm as a preferred partner for the development, the scale-up and the industrial supply of existing or new chemical entities and/or active pharmaceutical ingredients. Under the terms of this five-year agreement, Novasep currently implements the large-scale production of pinaverium bromide and betahistine in its Mourenx, France, facility.

As part of this alliance in the short and mid-term, Novasep and Solvay will start discussion on the possibility to extend this deal. This outsourcing is in line with Solvay's strategy of shifting selected manufacturing activities to high quality, competitively-priced alternatives.