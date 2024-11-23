SOLVAY EXPECTS RECOVERY

Belgian chemical and drugs company Solvay has said that it expects to see a "modest recovery in its recurring profit during the current year. In 1993 it made a loss of 3.9 billion Belgian francs ($113.5 million). The group net loss last year was 6.9 billion francs.

The company's problems in 1993 were the result of the economic recession in Europe, the company said. This year it expects to have some exceptional gains from the sales of some of its noncore activities. Strengthening worldwide demand is also expected to generate a rise in prices.