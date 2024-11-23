SOLVAY EXPECTS RECOVERY

Belgian chemical and drugs company Solvay has said that it expects to see a "modest recovery in its recurring profit during the current year. In 1993 it made a loss of 3.9 billion Belgian francs ($113.5 million). The group net loss last year was 6.9 billion francs.
The company's problems in 1993 were the result of the economic recession in Europe, the company said. This year it expects to have some exceptional gains from the sales of some of its noncore activities. Strengthening worldwide demand is also expected to generate a rise in prices.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze