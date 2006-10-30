Solvay renews alliance with Quintiles

The US subsidiary of Belgian group Solvay has renewed for another five years its clinical development strategic alliance with Quintiles Transnational, first signed in 2001. The renewal reflects the alliance's success in accelerating development of Solvay's product portfolio and improving efficiency, the firms stated.

With Quintiles as its strategic development partner, Solvay says it has completed three Phase III clinical testing programs, moved two compounds from Phase II to Phase III earlier than expected and produced conclusive Phase II data that resulted in the termination of two other programs, freeing resources for other development work.