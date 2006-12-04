Sosei/Vectura welcome QVA149 progress

Japanese biopharmaceutical company Sosei and its UK-based partner Vectura say they welcome the announcement by Swiss drug major Novartis of the successful completion of initial formulation work on the developmental chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment, QVA149.

The product combines the Novartis long-acting beta2 agonist, indacaterol, with NVA237, a once daily long-acting muscarcinic antagonist that was developed in a collaboration between Sosei and Vectura, and was in-licensed by the Swiss group in 2005 (Marketletter July 4).

Under the terms of the licensing deal, which has already seen Vectura and Sosei receive $15.0 million each, Novartis is responsible for developing and commercializing NVA237 as a monotherapy and in combination. Both licensors could receive additional payments of up to $172.5 million if the compound achieves certain clinical and regulatory milestones, as well as royalties based on the sale of any products which are brought to market.