South African Appro For Biora's Emdogain

Swedish company Biora AB says it has received marketing approval for itsperiodontal product Emdogain (amelogenin) in South Africa. It also announced that it has signed a five-year research agreement with Professor Lindhe of the University of Gothenburg in Sweden. Emdogain, which is applied in gel form on the tooth-root surface during periodontal flap surgery, promotes the regain of tooth-supporting tissues and reattachment of the tooth. The product is already sold in 11 countries around the world. It was launched in the USA earlier this year (Marketletter April 28).
