South African generics maker's AIDS drug plan

Aspen Pharmacare, which is South Africa's largest maker of genericdrugs, says it has asked a number of multinational companies for permission to manufacture cheap generic copies of their HIV/AIDS drugs.

The company says it has applied for voluntary licenses to produce 14 treatments from Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co and Roche. Aspen also says it has obtained raw materials from India that are used in the drugs' production and it is currently testing them, but adds that it would not commence production without receipt of the voluntary licenses, reports the Associated Press.

The report quotes Vikash Salif, Aspen's new business development director, as saying that, if the companies refused to give the licenses, it had no plans to apply to the South African government to sell its drugs, as Cipla of India has done, but added that, in such a scenario, it would take its lead from the government.