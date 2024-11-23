Spanish Drug Move To Boost Health Service Funds

Spain's government has decided to give the national health servicebudget a boost by reducing the list of free drugs, ie drugs which are fully reimbursed by the social security system. It also said that the only possible alternative to spending increases is for a greater level of patient participation through contributing to the cost of medicines.
The total number of drugs to be excluded from the 100% reimbursement list is reportedly 500, and their exclusion, in government eyes, will add badly-needed funds to the estimated 165 billion pesetas ($1.13 billion) required to boost the health budget. However, strong opposition to the move is expected from the unions (not to mention the pharmaceutical industry), and government sources themselves admit the decision not to subsidize certain drug products has not been easy.
Overall, the state pays 60% of the public's drugs bill and 100% of that of pensioners. The secretary general of the CiU union, Pere Esteve, said the reduction in free medicines would damage the drug industry and was not a good idea either politically or technically. In turn, the CiU's comments have provoked criticism from ministers. The Minister for Public Administration, Mariona Rajoy, attacked "the voices calling for an increase in health spending."
