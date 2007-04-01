Spanish drug spend rises 9% in February

Spanish spending on drugs and medicines rose 9.6% in February 2007 over the same year-earlier month to about 960.0 million euros ($1.28 billion). The rise came just ahead of a regime of lower prices which was introduced on March 1.
The explanation given for the surge by the health administration is that it was due to the increase in the number of prescriptions generated in any month preceding changes in the price regime. Pharmacists moved to invoice for the totality of drugs dispensed ahead of the changeover. The largest increases in drug spending were in the province of Galicia (+16.1%) and the Canaries (+15.9%).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze