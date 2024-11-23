Spanish Investment Fund Established For Pharmaceuticals

Gescapital of Spain has launched Pharmafund FIM for investment inpharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks arond the world, reports the Spanish daily, Cinco Dias. The fund has been established to provide Spanish investors with access to a sector that has previously not been directly accessible, according to Gescapital, which noted that the sector's profits have grown at over 15% during the past five years.
Pharmafund's portfolio consists of global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies representing 80% of total investment, and the remainder will be made up of currencies, among other things.
Investments on the New York Stock Exchange will include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, Merck & Co, Pfizer, and Warner-Lambert. Pharmafund will also invest in two biotechnology stocks quoted on the Nasdaq: SangStat and Gilead Sciences.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze