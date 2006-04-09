Specialists warn on need to control postprandial blood glucose

Diabetes specialists attending the Diabetes UK Annual Professional Conference in Birmingham, UK, have called for the need to control both fasting and postprandial blood-glucose in type 2 diabetes patients. Almost half of all type 2 patients new to insulin are started on basal regimens, which aim only to improve FBG measurements and do not directly manage PPBG, according to a press statement from US drug major Eli Lilly.
The comments came during a Lilly-sponsored symposium debating different strategies used to gain optimum control of type 2 diabetes. The delegates agreed the following recommendations:
- both FBG and PPBG are important contributors to overall glycemic control/HbA1c; and
