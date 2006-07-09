Sprycel gets expedited approval for CML

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb says that the Food and Drug Administration has granted accelerated approval for Sprycel (dasatinib), the firm's developmental treatment for chronic myeloid leukemia. Specifically, the approval relates to the product's use in the treatment of CML patients who are resistant or intolerant to other therapies, including Novartis' Gleevec (imatinib mesylate). In addition, the FDA approved the drug's use in adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Sprycel is an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is thought to target enzymes involved in the production of leukemic white blood cells that characterize the condition. In doing so, the drug is believed to allow normal levels of red and white blood cell and platelet synthesis to take place.
B-MS added that the FDA approval of the drug is based on hematologic and cytogenetic response rates, as there were no controlled trials demonstrating a clinical benefit, such as improvement in disease-related symptoms or increased survival.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze