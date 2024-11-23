Saturday 23 November 2024

STADA ACHIEVES MORE SALES ABROAD; LISTING IN 1995

19 June 1994

German drugmaker Stada AG says it is optimistic about prospects after a turbulent 1993, which saw organizational changes, a range of additional investments and the withdrawal from its cosmetics interests. But the company says that the German health cost control measures have not been especially troublesome, since its generics and non-prescription drugs businesses have benefited from the new cost-consciousness.

Stada chairman Hartmut Retzlaff stresses that the company is concentrating on both these areas of business. Despite losses in Germany, group sales in 1993 rose overall, helped by a 27% increase from the Netherlands-based generics subsidiary Centrafarm, and Eurogenerics in Belgium, where sales went up 66.7%.

Overall group sales growth was 5.4% to 201 million Deutschemarks ($120.3 million). German sales fell back from 126.8 million marks to 119.2 million marks.

