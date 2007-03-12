Stada's 2006 income up 78% to 92M euros

German generic drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel says that, for the full year 2006, its net income increased 78% to 91.8 million euros ($120.4 million). The company attributed the surge in profits to a 22% hike in its revenues, which were 1.25 billion euros for the year.
Stada added that the expansion, which was the 11th consecutive period of turnover growth, was driven by the success of its operations outside Germany, which contributed 763.2 million euros, representing 61.3% of its annual revenue. The company also said that it had achieved a 14.5% increase in its operating profit margin during 2006,which was in line with a previously stated goal.
Outlook for 2007
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze