Stada's 2006 income up 78% to 92M euros

German generic drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel says that, for the full year 2006, its net income increased 78% to 91.8 million euros ($120.4 million). The company attributed the surge in profits to a 22% hike in its revenues, which were 1.25 billion euros for the year.

Stada added that the expansion, which was the 11th consecutive period of turnover growth, was driven by the success of its operations outside Germany, which contributed 763.2 million euros, representing 61.3% of its annual revenue. The company also said that it had achieved a 14.5% increase in its operating profit margin during 2006,which was in line with a previously stated goal.

