State AIDS Drug Assistance: "A Further $131.7M Needed"

According to the ADAP Working Group, a coalition of AIDS advocacyorganizations and research-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations, preliminary data from a US survey of state AIDS Drug Assistance Programs show that combined federal and state appropriations of $554.3 million would be required to meet the projected needs of underinsured and uninsured patients for combination AIDS therapy that includes the new protease inhibitors.
The projected increase in fiscal year 1998 appropriations includes $131.7 million in federal funds earmarked for state ADAPs set up under Title II of the Ryan White CARE Act of 1990. The ADAP Working Group's Gary Rose noted that the White House support for the use of the new drug therapy has increased with the availability of hard data on resultant savings.
