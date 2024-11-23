Saturday 23 November 2024

Strategic Alliances And The Value Of Consolidation

29 September 1996

Little enthusiasm is left for the notion of coordinated pharmaceutical care, even among pharmacy benefit manager acquirers, according to David Cassak, managing partner at Windhover Communication. The new industry heroes are Pfizer and Amgen, not Merck and SmithKline Beecham, he told those attending a Pharmaceutical Strategic Alliances conference in the USA recently.

Integration with core prescription drug businesses has been elusive, he said, and the ability of these ventures to move prescription products has been a failure. The need for dramatic overhaul of the drug business fizzled with the demise of President Clinton's health care reform plans, so that there was no need to buy a PBM to get the benefits managed care could provide for market share. And Mr Cassak also feels that the value of the data made available by PBMs will prove to be an illusion. Companies have returned to placing primary value on their pipelines, he noted, since offering services such as PBMs has proven to be a much riskier, lower-margin business.

There have been five shifts in the health care marketplace, he said.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze