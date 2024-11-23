Strategic Alliances And The Value Of Consolidation

Little enthusiasm is left for the notion of coordinated pharmaceutical care, even among pharmacy benefit manager acquirers, according to David Cassak, managing partner at Windhover Communication. The new industry heroes are Pfizer and Amgen, not Merck and SmithKline Beecham, he told those attending a Pharmaceutical Strategic Alliances conference in the USA recently.
Integration with core prescription drug businesses has been elusive, he said, and the ability of these ventures to move prescription products has been a failure. The need for dramatic overhaul of the drug business fizzled with the demise of President Clinton's health care reform plans, so that there was no need to buy a PBM to get the benefits managed care could provide for market share. And Mr Cassak also feels that the value of the data made available by PBMs will prove to be an illusion. Companies have returned to placing primary value on their pipelines, he noted, since offering services such as PBMs has proven to be a much riskier, lower-margin business.
There have been five shifts in the health care marketplace, he said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze