Strong animal data for Peregrine's Tarvacin

The USA's Peregrine Pharmaceuticals has reported preclinical results showing that 3G4, the mouse equivalent of Tarvacin (antiPS/3G4), was effective at controlling the growth and spread of pancreatic cancer as a single agent and had significantly-enhanced efficacy when combined with the standard-of-care chemotherapy gemcitabine. Cancer of the pancreas is very difficult to treat and has the lowest five-year survival rate of all malignancies. In this study, the Tarvacin-equivalent antibody demonstrated promising activity against the primary tumor as well as the metastases that actually cause most deaths in this context.
