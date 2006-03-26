Strong data for AstraZeneca's Nexium vs NSAIDs/COX2s

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca says that its antiulcer agent Nexium (esomeprazole magnesium) can reduce the incidence of gastric ulcers in patients at risk of developing them and who regularly take either non-selective non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs or COX-2-selective NSAIDs, according to results from two clinical trials, to be published in the April edition of the American Journal of Gastroenterology. Pooled data from the double-blind, randomized, six-month trials showed that significantly fewer patients taking either 20mg or 40mg of Nexium, in addition to their regular non-selective NSAID/COX-2-selective therapy, developed an ulcer at six months, compared to those taking a placebo (5.2% and 4.6%, respectively, versus 17%, p<0.001). These differences were seen as early as the first month of treatment and were maintained throughout the study duration. Shares in the firm rose $0.71 to $51.10 in afternoon trading on the day of the announcement, March 22.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze