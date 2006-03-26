Friday 22 November 2024

Strong data for AstraZeneca's Nexium vs NSAIDs/COX2s

26 March 2006

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca says that its antiulcer agent Nexium (esomeprazole magnesium) can reduce the incidence of gastric ulcers in patients at risk of developing them and who regularly take either non-selective non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs or COX-2-selective NSAIDs, according to results from two clinical trials, to be published in the April edition of the American Journal of Gastroenterology. Pooled data from the double-blind, randomized, six-month trials showed that significantly fewer patients taking either 20mg or 40mg of Nexium, in addition to their regular non-selective NSAID/COX-2-selective therapy, developed an ulcer at six months, compared to those taking a placebo (5.2% and 4.6%, respectively, versus 17%, p<0.001). These differences were seen as early as the first month of treatment and were maintained throughout the study duration. Shares in the firm rose $0.71 to $51.10 in afternoon trading on the day of the announcement, March 22.

