Strong data for GSK's Avandaryl

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline says that new data presented at the 66th annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association show that the initial use of Avandaryl (rosiglitazone maleate and glimepiride), a new fixed-dose combination product for type 2 diabetes, which helps achieve blood sugar targets and improve insulin sensitivity.

The study examined glycemic control as measured by A1C and fasting plasma glucose and found that patients on Avandaryl had a rapid reduction in FPG levels, seen as early as after two weeks. The data suggest that treatment of drug-naive people with Avandaryl may be more efficacious than using one therapy alone. Avandaryl is the only therapy available that combines the thiazolidinedione, rosiglitazone, separately marketed as Avandia, with the sulfonylurea, glimepiride, GSK noted.