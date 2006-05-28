Strong data for Seroquel SSRI/SNRI augmentation

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca has reported strong results from two clinical studies that examined its drug Seroquel (quetiapine fumarate) in combination with antidepressant therapy in patients with depression.

The first of the two studies, which were both presented at the annual meeting of the American Psychiatric Association, held in Wilmington, Delaware, found that Seroquel augmentation of either selective serotonin or selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor therapy improves residual depressive and anxiety symptoms in patients with major depressive disorder. The double-blind, randomized placebo-controlled, 58-patient trial found significant reduction in several rating scales as early as the first week.

The other trial, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 39-patient study looked at the benefit of Seroquel when added to SSRI/SNRI therapies in patients with treatment-resistant depression.