Strong Earnings Growth At Yamanouchi

The Japanese pharmaceutical company Yamanouchi has reported stronggrowth for the year to March 31. On a consolidated basis, net sales advanced 9.8% to 454.7 billion yen ($3.9 billion), net profits rose 3.3% to 41.9 billion yen, and operating income was 92.5 billion yen, an increase of 12.9%. Ordinary (or recurring) income grew 13.3% to 92.9 million yen.

The firm's pharmaceutical division achieved turnover of 359.6 billion yen, up 6.9% on the previous fiscal year. Pharmaceutical operating income grew 11.1% to just under 83 billion yen. Its nutritional products achieved revenues of 54.5 billion yen, up 18.5%, and operating income was 4.1 billion yen, slipping 1.3%. The firm's third business division, food and roses, made turnover during the year of 35.8 billion yen, up 27.9%. Its operating income was 2.9 billion yen, an increase of 214%. Other businesses achieved revenues of 4.8 billion yen, up 28.1%, and operating income of 1.9 billion yen, a rise of 24.2%.

Geographically, Yamanouchi achieved domestic turnover of 324.4 billion yen, up 4.9%. Operating profits were ahead 10% to 69.9 billion yen. International sales grew 24.1% to 130.3 billion yen, with foreign operating income of 23.5 billion yen, up 27.3%.