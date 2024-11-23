Saturday 23 November 2024

Strong Earnings Growth At Yamanouchi

29 May 1997

The Japanese pharmaceutical company Yamanouchi has reported stronggrowth for the year to March 31. On a consolidated basis, net sales advanced 9.8% to 454.7 billion yen ($3.9 billion), net profits rose 3.3% to 41.9 billion yen, and operating income was 92.5 billion yen, an increase of 12.9%. Ordinary (or recurring) income grew 13.3% to 92.9 million yen.

The firm's pharmaceutical division achieved turnover of 359.6 billion yen, up 6.9% on the previous fiscal year. Pharmaceutical operating income grew 11.1% to just under 83 billion yen. Its nutritional products achieved revenues of 54.5 billion yen, up 18.5%, and operating income was 4.1 billion yen, slipping 1.3%. The firm's third business division, food and roses, made turnover during the year of 35.8 billion yen, up 27.9%. Its operating income was 2.9 billion yen, an increase of 214%. Other businesses achieved revenues of 4.8 billion yen, up 28.1%, and operating income of 1.9 billion yen, a rise of 24.2%.

Geographically, Yamanouchi achieved domestic turnover of 324.4 billion yen, up 4.9%. Operating profits were ahead 10% to 69.9 billion yen. International sales grew 24.1% to 130.3 billion yen, with foreign operating income of 23.5 billion yen, up 27.3%.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze