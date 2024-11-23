Strong Income Boost For Rhone-Poulenc On Flat Sales

French chemical and drugmaker Rhone-Poulenc saw a 39% improvement in net income at 777 million French francs ($154.7 million) for the second quarter of 1996 ended June 30. This follows a flat first quarter but still results in first-half net income of 1.41 billion francs, up 9.2%.
Second-quarter group sales, however, increased only a modest 1% to 22.15 billion francs ($4.41 billion). Turnover was lifted by the good performance of the group's pharmaceutical and animal health care business, sales of which rose 7.3% to 9.56 billion francs and produced operating profits (including those of affiliates) of 1.42 billion francs, a rise of 19.6%. Contributing to the growth were new products and the acquisition of Fisons.
