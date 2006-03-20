Strong Ph IIb data for Nissan/Taisho's NM-702

Japanese drugmaker Nissan Chemical Industries has reported positive results from a Phase IIb study of its drug candidate NM-702 for the treatment of intermittent claudication.

According to the firm, 391 patients were enrolled and, after six months of therapy, NM-702 was associated with a statistically-significant increase in patients' Peak Walking Time as compared with placebo. Secondary endpoints were also supportive of NM-702 efficacy, the firm stated.

Nissan is partnered with Taisho Pharmaceuticals on the development of NM-702 in Japan and supports further studies in the USA to accelerate its worldwide approval. Taisho is currently investigating NM-702 in clinical trials for intermittent claudication and asthma in Japan.