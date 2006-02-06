Strong survival benefit for AstraZeneca's Casodex

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca says that new data demonstrate that the addition of 150mg Casodex (bicalutamide) to radiotherapy reduces the risk of death by 35% in men with locally-advanced prostate cancer compared to radiotherapy alone (p = 0.03).

According to the firm, the findings, published in the February edition of the British Journal of Urology, provide the first evidence of an overall survival benefit for treating locally-advanced prostate cancer with adjuvant hormonal therapy, which is not based on castration.

These data are important as up to 43% of men with locally-advanced disease who receive treatment with radiotherapy alone, traditionally the treatment of choice, die within five years of therapy.