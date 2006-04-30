Study indicates Turkey should follow Irish lead

A report by an Istanbul, Turkey-based economic research consultancy has suggested that the Turkish government should take note of the recent success of Ireland and intro-duce regulatory reforms. Failure to do so would confirm outsiders views that Turkey's poor reputation for trans-parency and accountability are holding back integration with the European Union.
The research was conducted by Istanbul Economics Con-sultancy on behalf of the Istanbul-headquartered Asso-ciation of Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies (AIFD). It was carried out by surveying the trade associa-tion's members, most of which are foreign drug majors, such as French world number three drugmaker, Sanofi-Aventis, Swiss giant Novartis and the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca.
The study's authors found that in several areas, notably for reimbursement and marketing approvals, the Turkish regulatory system is unclear, inconsistent and at times slow.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze