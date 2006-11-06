Study: Procrit cheaper than rival anemia drugs

USA-based Ortho Biotech Products, a Johnson & Johnson company, says that the results of a large retrospective analysis suggest that Procrit (epoetin alfa), its treatment for chemotherapy-induced anemia, had a lower cost in an in-patient hospital setting than darbepoetin alfa, the active component of Amgen's Aranesp.
The study, which was based on the average cumulative, administered-doses per patient hopitalization and the wholesale acquisition cost, included data from 92,467 patients from 500 hospitals across the USA. Those included were hospitalized for cancer or chronic kidney disease between July 2002 and March 2005. Records were excluded if the patient had received dialysis for either condition, or had been treated with both medications.
The results showed that the calculated drug cost for darbopoetin alfa was almost 50% higher than that of Procrit. The firm added that the average cumulative doses administered per i-patient stay for cancer sufferers were 62,060 units for Procrit and 253.4mcg for darbepoetin alfa, resulting in a dose-only ratio between the two agents of 245:1. For those with chronic kidney disease, the figures were 39,385 Units of Procit and 162.7mcg for darbepoetin alfa, with a dose-only ratio of 242:1.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze