Sunesis moves SNS-565 into stage 2 cancer trial

California, USA-based drugmaker Sunesis Pharmaceuticals says that it will advance the developmental compound SNS-565, a novel cell-cycle inhibitor, into the second stage of Phase II clinical trials as a treatment for small-cell lung cancer. Specifically, the drug will be assessed as a first-line therapy for treatment sensitive patients with advanced cases of the disease.
The company added that initial results from earlier trials demonstrated that the compound has anti-tumor activity against relapsed/refractory small-cell and non-small cell lung cancers.
