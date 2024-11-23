Suramin Disappoints In Prostate Cancer

- Suramin, developed in Germany earlier this century for protozoal infections such as sleeping sickness, has failed to live up to hopes as a prostate cancer treatment. A University of California at Los Angeles study found the drug achieved a partial response in 25%-30% of patients with advanced disease, but this was of extremely short duration. Further trials are looking at whether better results for suramin can be achieved with different dose schedules or in combination with estramustine and navelbine.