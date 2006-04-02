Sweden's drug authority starts ProQuin review

California, USA-headquartered Depomed and Madaus Srl, the Italian subsidiary of the like named German drugmaker, say that a Marketing Authorization Application relating to the antibiotic ProQuin (ciprofloxacin HCl), an extended-release formulation similar to German firm Bayer HealthCare's Cipro (Marketletter May 30, 2005), has been accepted for review by the Swedish Medicinal Products Agency.
Madaus made the submission earlier this year, seeking approval for the product's use in the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections. Danilo Casadei, vice president of corporate development at the firm, said that the first MAA submission had been challenging, but added that a positive response from Swedish regulators would smooth the road for subsequent European applications. The review is expected to take between nine and 12 months to complete.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze