Swedish Drug Market In 1996, And Early '97

Pharmaceutical sales in Sweden grew 17.9% in 1996 at pharmacy purchaseprices, to reach a total of 15.79 billion Swedish kroner ($2.05 billion), the Swedish drug industry association, RUFI, has reported.
The association notes that this very high increase should be seen in connection with Sweden's drug reimbursement system reform which took effect on January 1, 1997. Prior to this, patients began hoarding prescription drugs, as the reform abolished the list of treatments for chronic diseases which were provided to patients free of charge.
As a result, says RUFI, drug sales in the first four months of 1997 fell about 6% compared with the like, year-earlier period, to 4.45 million kroner ($576.7 million). Both pharmacy purchase prices and pharmacy sales prices of drugs increased by an average of 1.3% during 1996.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze