Swiss Novartis chooses Cambridge, USA, as site for vaccines/diagnostics HQ

Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis says it has made significant progress in creating a new strategic growth platform in human vaccines, in revealing that the new global headquarters for this business would be Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. Novartis says it is the second-largest supplier of influenza vaccine in the USA and expects to complete the shipments of more than 30 million doses for the current, 2006-7, flu season.

The vaccine division chiefly consists of Chiron, of which Novartis bought the 56% it did not already own for $5.0 billion (Marketletters passim). It also makes rabies vaccine and is trying to develop a vaccine for avian flu.

