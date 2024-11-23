Synthelabo Takes Italian Stake

French pharmaceutical company Synthelabo has said that it is taking control of the Italian company Inverni della Beffa. The move is part of Synthelabo's policy to develop its main European markets, and reinforces its presence in Italy and its core therapeutic fields.

Inverni della Beffa is expected to achieve sales for 1994 of around 200 million French francs ($37.97 million), notably in the cardiovascular and internal medicine fields. In 1994, without consolidating IdB, Synthelabo should achieve pharmaceutical sales in Italy of around 400 million francs.