Taiwan To Standardize OTC Drug Prices

Standardization of prices for over-the-counter medicines in Taiwan is set to be announced on July 1, according to officials. The move, which will take effect in September, is designed to give consumers increased access to these products. However, officials also expect the action will greatly curtail investment in the industry.
Last year, Taiwan's 13 largest international pharmaceutical suppliers invested a total of $27.2 million on research, market support, educational programs and technology transfers, nearly doubling the investment by the Taiwanese Department of Health on similar research and activities, it was noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze