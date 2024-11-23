Taiwan To Standardize OTC Drug Prices

Standardization of prices for over-the-counter medicines in Taiwan is set to be announced on July 1, according to officials. The move, which will take effect in September, is designed to give consumers increased access to these products. However, officials also expect the action will greatly curtail investment in the industry.

Last year, Taiwan's 13 largest international pharmaceutical suppliers invested a total of $27.2 million on research, market support, educational programs and technology transfers, nearly doubling the investment by the Taiwanese Department of Health on similar research and activities, it was noted.