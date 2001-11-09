Takeda and GSK win Pharma Marketing award

GlaxoSmithKline and the UK subsidiary of of Takeda are joint winners ofthe of the Pharmaceutical Company of the Year award, made annually in the UK by the journal Pharmaceutical Marketing.
Commenting on their choice of Takeda, the judges said that the company "should be rewarded for being a small company up against many big companies and doing an excellent job." Takeda is Japan's largest pharmaceutical company but on the international front is way behind the might of GSK, the world's second-largest drugmaker. Andy Davis, managing director of Takeda UK, expressed his pleasure at the award and said that he was now looking forward, with his team, to building on this success and that of its products, notably Actos (pioglitazone) and Amias (candesartan).
